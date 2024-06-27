Home
DNA tests reveal finger tip in ice cream cone that of Indapur facility's employee

The Forensic Sciences Laboratory report that was received during the day said the DNA found in the finger tip and that of ice cream factory employee Omkar Pote were the same, he said.
Last Updated : 27 June 2024, 18:11 IST
Mumbai: The finger tip found inside an ice cream cone recently in Mumbai's Malad area is that of an employee of an ice cream factory in Indapur in Pune as per DNA tests conducted during the probe, a police official said on Thursday.

The Forensic Sciences Laboratory report that was received during the day said the DNA found in the finger tip and that of ice cream factory employee Omkar Pote were the same, he said.

"A part of Pote's middle finger was cut during the process of filling ice cream at the Indapur factory. It was later found in the ice cream cone ordered by a Malad based doctor who alerted authorities," the official added.

