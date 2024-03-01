Driver, whose cab fatally hit ex-Intel India head, says he lost control over vehicle as he dozed off

Thane: The driver of the cab that fatally knocked down former Intel India country head Avtar Saini in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai, has told the police that he lost control over the vehicle as he dozed off because he was driving all night, an official said on Friday.

The police have registered a case against the driver, Rishikesh Khade (23) following the incident that occurred around 5.50 am on Wednesday on the Palm Beach Road in Navi Mumbai's Nerul area.

The speeding cab hit Saini while he was cycling. The cab hit Saini's bicycle from behind and Khade then tried to escape from the spot with the bicycle's frame wedged under the front wheels of the cab. Saini's companions rushed him to a hospital where he was declared dead on arrival, the police said.