Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Elgar case: Anand Teltumbde withdraws foreign travel plea after HC shows reluctance

Teltumbde's counsel Mihir Desai pointed out to the court that the activist would also be required to hold seminars.
Last Updated : 01 October 2025, 09:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 October 2025, 09:55 IST
India NewsBombay High Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us