'Emergency' row: Zee Entertainment to consider CBFC cuts, Bombay High Court told

The Bombay High Court on Thursday heard the Zee Entertainment vs CBFC matter regarding certification of Kangana Ranaut's film 'Emergency', news agency ANI reported.

The CBFC informed the HC that the revising committee has given its order and suggested some cuts. The lawyer for Zee Entertainment told the court that they would consider those cuts.

The matter will be heard next Monday, September 30 when makers will respond to the cuts suggested, the agency added.