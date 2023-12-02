Environmental educator Erach Bharucha conferred Sanctuary lifetime service award

The Sanctuary Nature Foundation, sponsored by DSP Mutual Fund and co-sponsored by Godrej Industries presented the Sanctuary Wildlife Awards 2023 at the iconic National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in Mumbai.

“The Sanctuary Wildlife Awards were launched in 2000 and our goal then was, as it continues to be, to honour and support the footsoldiers of our nation working to stop the biodiversity-climate slide that threatens to destabilise the lives and economies of all nations. The women and men we honour do not look upon nature conservation as a glorified mission. It’s their way of life. These are the true heroes that generations will look up to when we are gone,” said Bittu Sahgal, Founder, Sanctuary Nature Foundation, and Editor, Sanctuary Asia.

“We admire and salute these wildlife defenders who are helping to counter the impact of our climate crisis and improve the quality of life of millions of Indians and helping us build a stronger, more sustainable and vibrant economy. Their work should be celebrated and spread far and wide as they are the true keepers of our threatened planet,” added Hemendra Kothari, Chairman, DSP Asset Managers Pvt. Ltd.

“In our view, by protecting our natural resources we can build a stronger, sustainable future, while strengthening India’s long-term economic health,” Nadir Godrej, Chairman and Managing Director, Godrej Industries.