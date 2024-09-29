EY affiliate released Anna's final settlement only after media glare, claims mother: Report

The firm has claimed that it gave double remuneration and comp offs for extra work, the publication said, citing the labour department.

Anita, however, contested these claims and said that the amount received by the family is under the company's clause for unfortunate demise of an employee and not remuneration for extra work.

She also said that unlike what the firm has claimed, Anna's last day at work was July 20. Claiming mobile phone chats as proof, Anita said that Anna had told her manager that her laptop was not working and that she was going to office to get it resolved as the IT department was unable to help her.

"She had gone to work that day. We do not have access to her laptop now. But her phone has these conversation details,” she said. Anna fell ill on the evening of July 20.

Anna Sebastian Perayil, who passed her CA exams in 2023, worked at EY Pune office for four months before she succumbed to 'work pressure', according to her family. Her mother this month wrote to EY India chairman Rajiv Memani flagging the 'glorification' of overwork at the multinational consulting firm.