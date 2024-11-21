Home
Fact Check | Rashtriya Ujala denies publishing article claiming Uddhav Thackeray apologised for the 1992 Mumbai riots

This is a fabricated news clipping. Rashtriya Ujala has clarified that they did not publish any such article, and Shiv Sena has also denounced it as fake. Hence, the claim made in the post is FALSE.
Factly
Last Updated : 21 November 2024, 11:46 IST

Published 21 November 2024, 11:46 IST
India NewsMumbaiIndian PoliticsUddhav ThackerayRiotsFact check

