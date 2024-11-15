Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Fadnavis defends Adityanath’s 'batenge toh katenge’ slogan

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi comprising Congress, Uddhav Thackeray-headed Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) has hit out at Adityanath for making the statement.
Mrityunjay Bose
Last Updated : 15 November 2024, 13:50 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 November 2024, 13:50 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtraYogi AdityanathDevendra Fadnavis

Follow us on :

Follow Us