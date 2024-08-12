Fadnavis to decide on seat-sharing, negotiations with allies for Maharashtra polls: Shelar

Shelar said, “We have decided to save time by streamlining the planning, discussions, and decision-making processes with all the NDA constituents to finalise the candidates. Once this is done, we can begin preparations for the assembly polls. The list of candidates will be released at the appropriate time.”

After the BJP’s Lok Sabha tally came down to 9 in Maharashtra, Fadnavis had offered to quit the deputy CM's post to enable him to focus on party work ahead of assembly elections.