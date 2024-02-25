'Fadnavis trying to kill me, will march to his Mumbai home,' says Jarange

The announcement led to chaos at the site, where the activist's supporters had gathered in large numbers.

Even as some of them tried to take away his microphone, Jarange said he would march to Mumbai alone and all he needed was a stick for support.

Hitting back,BJP MLA Nitesh Rane warned Jarange that he would have to cross a "huge wall of party workers" to reach Fadnavis, adding that the quota activist was "now reading from a script".

"He should enter politics but he should not stoop low to make such allegations against Fadnavis," Rane said.

Mumbai BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar said Jarange's "true face" was now in the open for all to see.

"The Maharashtra government has given 10 per cent reservation to the Maratha community (through a bill passed in the Legislature on February 20). Why is he continuing to protest? Fadnavis was CM for five years and everyone knows him. His image is not going to be affected by Jarange's allegations," Bhatkhalkar said.