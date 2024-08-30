Home
Family of woman killed in lightning strike gets Rs 4 lakh aid

PTI
Last Updated : 30 August 2024, 09:20 IST

Thane: The district administration of Thane in Maharashtra has handed over Rs 4 lakh as compensation to the family of a woman who was killed in lightning strike at Murbad last week, officials said on Friday.

The woman, Rukminibai Gopal Mengala, was killed and two other family members were injured when lightning struck their house located in a field at Chasole on August 22, an official release said.

The government sanctioned the compensation amount within six days of the tragedy, it added.

Published 30 August 2024, 09:20 IST
