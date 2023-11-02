JOIN US
Farmers in Maharashtra cite difficulties over paddy procurement; Bhujbal promises help

Farmers from Gondia and Bhandara the two districts said they have no option but to sell their produce below the minimum support price (MSP) as government-approved procurement facilities are still not functioning
Last Updated 02 November 2023, 05:41 IST

Gondia: Paddy procurement at government-approved centres for the Kharif season 2023-24 is yet to start in Maharashtra’s Gondia and Bhandara districts due to stringent terms and conditions, farmers and other stakeholders told public representatives here.

During a meeting with many elected leaders, including minister Chhagan Bhujbal, on Wednesday, farmers from the two districts said they have no option but to sell their produce below the minimum support price (MSP) as government-approved procurement facilities are still not functioning.

Members of many cooperative societies that accept paddy on behalf of the government also raised the issue of stringent terms and conditions for procurement centres.

Bhujbal, who is the minister of food, civil supplies and consumer protection, assured the stakeholders of a positive outcome. He agreed, in principle, to give some relaxation in the terms and conditions for the procurement.

