Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Gold declines Rs 600 to Rs 1,26,700 per 10g on dollar strength, weak global cues

Silver prices slumped by Rs 2,000 to Rs 1,58,000 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes).
Last Updated : 20 November 2025, 12:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 November 2025, 12:39 IST
Business NewsGoldsilver

Follow us on :

Follow Us