<p>Mumbai: A 35-year-old man from Latur district in the Marathwada region of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a> died by suicide by jumping into the Manjara river, allegedly fearing threats to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/obc">Other Backward Classes (OBC) quota</a>, deepening the crisis in Maharashtra over the compounding reservation issue. </p><p>Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chhagan-bhujbal">Chhagan Bhujbal</a>, a prominent OBC leader, on Friday posted the incident on his social media platforms.</p><p>“The current developments regarding OBC <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/reservation">reservation</a> are making ordinary OBC individuals uneasy; this is the reality. But justice will surely be obtained through the Constitution and the law; we will have to fight for it. We are firm in that resolve. Therefore, I earnestly appeal to all OBC brethren in Maharashtra not to take such extreme steps, he said. </p>. <p>The deceased was identified as Bharat Mahadev Karad, a resident of Wangdari village in Renapur tehsil. Karad is survived by his mother, wife, three daughters and a son. The incident took place on Thursday.</p><p>Wasting no time, Bhujbal, a leader of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ajit-pawar">Ajit Pawar</a>-led NCP, accompanied by party colleague and Parli MLA and former Minister Dhananjay Munde, rushed to the village and consoled the family members and held the children close to him. </p>.Reservation issue becomes wider in Maharashtra even as govt grapples with Maratha vs OBC quota problem .<p>Karad, an autorickshaw driver, has been part of the protests to save the OBC reservation from dilution.</p><p>Bhujbal, who is the founder-president of the Akhil Bharatiya Mahatma Phule Samta Parishad, said injustice was being meted out because of the dilution of the OBC quota by way of the Government Resolution (GR) to implement the Hyderabad Gazette, which mentions Marathas as Kunbis, a sub-caste covered under the OBC reservation.</p>.Enforce GR, start giving Kunbi certificates to Marathas before Sep 17: Manoj Jarange to Maharshtra government.<p>“We are there…we will continue to fight…we will fight democratically, but do not take such extreme steps,” said an emotional Bhujbal. </p><p>“We have been keeping quiet…more than 2 lakh Kunbi certificates have been issued,” he said. </p>