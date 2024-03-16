JOIN US
Films, ads can be shot for free on govt land in Maharashtra; GR issued

Filming of cinema, documentaries and advertisements will be allowed free of cost, and producers will have to go through a single-window clearance system
Mumbai: Films, documentaries and advertisements can be shot on government land free of cost, the Maharashtra government said on Saturday.

In a resolution issued during the day, the government said the decision would send a positive message that the state was conducive to film production.

Filming of cinema, documentaries and advertisements will be allowed free of cost, and producers will have to go through a single-window clearance system, it said.

A security deposit of Rs 40,000 will have to be paid for advertisements, Rs 1 lakh for TV serials and Rs 2.5 lakh for films, the GR stated.

The new scheme does not cover Dadasheb Phalke Chitranagari in Mumbai, the film city in Kolhapur, and a new film city being developed in the state, it said.

