Fire breaks out at Mandai Metro Station in Pune, on one injured

<p>Pune: A fire broke out on the ground floor of the Mandai Metro Station here past midnight but no one was injured in the incident, an official said on Monday.</p>.<p>According to the fire department, the incident occurred when some foam caught fire during a welding work.</p>.<p>"Upon receiving a call about the fire, five fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the flames were extinguished. No one was injured in the incident," said a fire department officer.</p>.<p>Local MP and Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation Murlidhar Mohol took to X to say the fire has been extinguished and the incident did not affect metro service. </p>