Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Fire breaks out at Mandai Metro Station in Pune, on one injured

According to the fire department, the incident occurred when some foam caught fire during a welding work.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 October 2024, 23:48 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 October 2024, 23:48 IST
India NewsMaharashtraFirePune

Follow us on :

Follow Us