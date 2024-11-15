Home
Fire breaks out in Pune building, 7-8 persons rescued; no one hurt

A video of this rescue effort by residents went viral on social media. It showed a child and some others being brought out safely by people taking support of the balcony structures.
Last Updated : 15 November 2024, 11:54 IST

