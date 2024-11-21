Home
india maharashtra

Fire destroys carpet warehouse in Palghar; no casualty

Following an alert, four fire engines from Boisar and nearby places were rushed to the spot.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 November 2024, 05:20 IST

Published 21 November 2024, 05:20 IST
India News Maharashtra

