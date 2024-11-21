Fire destroys carpet warehouse in Palghar; no casualty

<p>Palghar: A massive fire broke out on Thursday morning in a warehouse where carpets were kept in Maharashtra's Palghar district, a fire official said.</p>.<p>So far, no person was reported to be injured, he said, adding that goods stored in the godown were destroyed in the fire.</p>.<p>The blaze erupted at around 7 am in the warehouse of a company making PVC carpets at Boisar in Mahagaon area, Boisar MIDC fire station officer Vaibhav Tandel told <em>PTI</em>.</p>.<p>Following an alert, four fire engines from Boisar and nearby places were rushed to the spot.</p>.<p>The blaze was brought under control at around 9.30 am, he said, adding cooling operations were currently underway.</p>.<p>A probe was on to ascertain the cause of the fire, he said.</p>