Fire engulfs godown in Mumbai; no one injured

An official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said the fire broke out in the warehouse, located in a slum, in Samata Nagar, Kurla (West), at around 5.45 pm.
PTI
Last Updated : 09 October 2024, 15:28 IST

Published 09 October 2024, 15:28 IST
