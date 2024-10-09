Fire engulfs godown in Mumbai; no one injured

<p>Mumbai: A major fire erupted at a godown in Mumbai's Kurla (West) area on Wednesday evening, civic officials said.</p>.<p>No one was injured in the blaze, whose cause was not immediately known, they said.</p>.<p>An official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said the fire broke out in the warehouse, located in a slum, in Samata Nagar, Kurla (West), at around 5.45 pm.</p>.<p>As many as 12 fire engines and other firefighting vehicles were engaged in dousing the flames, he said.</p>.<p>Multiple agencies, including police, ambulance service and local civic ward staff, were mobilized to tackle the situation, said the official.</p>