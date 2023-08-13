Fire evacuation lift must for buildings 70 meters and above: Eknath Shinde

Shinde’s statement came on the eve of of the 77th Independence Day festivities.

“It is remarkable how municipal corporations are making it stricter for safer living. This is a great solution for our heroes; firefighters reach higher floors with almost zero fatigue to fight fire and rescue people. The state government has also ensured that a circular has been sent to all the lift manufacturers to adhere to the specifications of the Energy department. It is time for the nation to have independence from fire emergencies,” Shinde said.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Vikram Mehta, an industry expert said, “The Maharashtra government has done a tremendous amount of work in fire safety and evacuation. The introduction of new technologies and fully efficient equipment has made fire rescue operations safer. In July 2022, the state government introduced Fire Evacuation Lift to save lives and assets and for firefighters to reach higher floors faster. I urge the people of Maharashtra to follow the norms for safer living. The government is making strict rules for the safety of its citizens, and it is our job to follow them and respect those decisions.”

Mumbai’s Chief Fire Officer R N Ambulgekar said, “Throughout the year, we firefighters do our best to ensure the safety of our citizens. It’s the hardship of my fellow members that we have been able to save millions of lives during fire emergencies. I would like to salute all the firefighters who work 24x7 like a superhero. I request all citizens adhere to fire safety and evacuation norms for safer living."

“All citizens living in high-rise buildings are advised that the fire prevention measures installed in the building should be ascertained. The stairs in the building should be kept in order. Information about refuge areas should be taken care of, and maintenance of electrical appliances in your home should be done properly,” added Thane’s Chief Fire Officer Girish Zalke.