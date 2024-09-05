Home
Firing at Badlapur railway station, one injured

PTI
Last Updated : 05 September 2024, 15:07 IST

Mumbai: A man was injured after being shot at Badlapur railway station in neighbouring Thane district on Thursday evening, police said.

The incident took place at platform number 1, and the assailant was immediately overpowered and taken into custody, said a Government Railway Police official.

The injured was rushed to hospital for treatment, he said.

Senior officials including the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Railway) were reaching the spot and probe was on, he added.

Published 05 September 2024, 15:07 IST
