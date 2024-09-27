First-ever Postgraduate Diploma program in Temple Management launched in Maharashtra

Mumbai: In a unique education initiative, India ’s first-ever Postgraduate Diploma program in Temple Management has been launched.

This six-month course aims to professionalise temple operations covering technology, sustainability, and inclusivity.

It will equip participants with the essential skills to manage temple ecosystems with modern expertise and strategic foresight, according to Temple Connect, a platform and an initiative to connect the global Hindu temples and offer its digital format of information to one and all for the benefit of the devotees.

The inaugural batches of this innovative course commenced at the University of Mumbai and Welingkar Institute with further rollouts planned at Savitribai Phule Pune University.

The comprehensive program is designed with a robust curriculum - three months of intensive classroom training, consisting of over 20 sessions, followed by another three-month hands-on internship at various renowned temples.