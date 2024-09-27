First-ever Postgraduate Diploma program in Temple Management launched in Maharashtra

Mumbai: In a unique education initiative, India ’s first-ever Postgraduate Diploma program in Temple Management has been launched.
This six-month course aims to professionalise temple operations covering technology, sustainability, and inclusivity.
It will equip participants with the essential skills to manage temple ecosystems with modern expertise and strategic foresight, according to Temple Connect, a platform and an initiative to connect the global Hindu temples and offer its digital format of information to one and all for the benefit of the devotees.
The inaugural batches of this innovative course commenced at the University of Mumbai and Welingkar Institute with further rollouts planned at Savitribai Phule Pune University.
The comprehensive program is designed with a robust curriculum - three months of intensive classroom training, consisting of over 20 sessions, followed by another three-month hands-on internship at various renowned temples.
The faculty consists of seasoned professionals from all of whom have substantial practical experience in temple operations. In the current format, courses are delivered in person and through internships, with 30 student batches per university or institute.
The program provides students with a unique opportunity to have practical exposure to temple management, from administrative duties to community engagement and spiritual stewardship.
"This groundbreaking diploma course stands as a testament to our dedication to raising awareness and advancing the field of temple management. Temple Connect envisions that over 50 per cent of the batch will receive internships through its extensive network, ensuring lucrative employment opportunities. The larger vision also includes the introduction of three distinct programs: a six-month certificate, a one-year diploma and a two-year MBA in Temple Management,” said Girish Kulkarni, founder, Temple Connect & International Temples Convention & Expo (ITCX).
Discussions are underway with 19 other government-driven universities and private institutions to launch the program across major states like Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Goa, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, as well as major cities including Varanasi, Noida, Delhi, Haridwar, and more within the next two academic years - enabling a localised approach to conducting these courses.
