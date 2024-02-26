Five-day-old leopard reunited with mother in Maharashtra

Following a comprehensive medical examination, the cub, identified as an extremely young male of around 5 days old, was deemed healthy. Subsequently, the team arranged for the cub to be returned on the same evening to the location where it was found. Trap cameras were set up that captured the mother leopard slowly approaching the field in the dark hours. She gently picked up the cub by the scruff of his neck and retreated to a safer location.

Dr. Chandan Sawane, Veterinary Officer, Wildlife SOS said, “We conducted a thorough medical examination of the cub to ensure it was free from any ailments. Deemed fit for release, the reunion was strategically planned for nighttime, considering that leopards are primarily nocturnal animals.”