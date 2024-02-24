JOIN US
Forest dept books Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad over his 1987 tiger hunt claim, seizes animal 'tooth'

The legislator, who belongs to the Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, recently posted a video on social media claiming he had hunted a big cat.
Last Updated 24 February 2024, 15:22 IST

Buldhana: Days after Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad claimed he had hunted a tiger in 1987 and has been wearing its tooth around his neck, the state Forest department on Saturday seized the accessory and booked him under the Wildlife Protection Act, an official said.

The purported tiger tooth has been sent for forensic identification and further action will be taken accordingly.

The legislator, who belongs to the Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, recently posted a video on social media claiming he had hunted a big cat.

Buldhana MLA Sanjay Gaikwad recently posted a video on social media claiming he had hunted a tiger in 1987 and has been wearing a tooth of the hunted animal around his neck, as per a release issued by the Deputy Conservator of Forest (Buldhana division) Saroj Gavas.

The forest department took cognisance of the video and seized the purported tiger tooth. A case has been registered against the MLA under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972, said Buldhana Range Officer Abhijeet Thakre.

