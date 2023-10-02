Home
Forest outfit that had threatened 'mass suicide' calls off stir in Palghar after most demands met

In a release, the outfit, which is part of the Adivasi Ekta Mitra Mandal, said most of their 12 demands, including giving work to 300 labourers, have been met.
Last Updated 02 October 2023, 17:29 IST

Forest labourers on Monday evening called off their stir after getting assurances on their demands from authorities, an official said.

The Palghar Zilla Van Mazdoor Sangharsh Samiti had threatened 'mass suicide' if their demands were not met, he said.

In a release, the outfit, which is part of the Adivasi Ekta Mitra Mandal, said most of their 12 demands, including giving work to 300 labourers, have been met.

The meeting held during the day to discuss their demands had officials from the civic and police set up as well deputy conservators of forests of Dahanu and Jawhar.

(Published 02 October 2023, 17:29 IST)
