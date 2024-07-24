Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Four including senior citizen suffer from suffocation after fire breaks out in Mumbai high-rise

The blaze was reported at around 9 am in the building, E High Tower, on SV Road in the western suburb of Jogeshwari. It was confined to electric cables from 15th to 20th floor of the high-rise, an official said.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 July 2024, 14:11 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Mumbai: Four people, including a senior citizen, suffered from suffocation due to smoke inhalation after a fire erupted in a 20-storey residential building in suburban Mumbai on Wednesday morning, civic officials said.

The blaze was reported at around 9 am in the building, E High Tower, on SV Road in the western suburb of Jogeshwari. It was confined to electric cables from 15th to 20th floor of the high-rise, an official said.

Two fire engines and other firefighting vehicles were rushed to the spot on receiving a call and the blaze was doused within two hours, he said.

The cause of the fire was not yet known.

Four people, including a 71-year-old man, suffered from suffocation after smoke engulfed the affected floors, and they were immediately rushed to SBS Hospital and KJ Care Hospital in the area, said the official.

The elderly man was discharged after treatment, while the other three were still under medical care and their condition was stated to be stable, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 July 2024, 14:11 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtrafire break out

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT