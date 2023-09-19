Ganeshotsav begins with pomp and fare in Mumbai and across Maharashtra

Amid chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya, Mangal Murti Morya' and aartis like Sukh Karta Dukh Harta, the 10-day-long Ganeshutsav commenced in Mumbai and elsewhere in Maharashtra on Tuesday.
Serpentine queues were seen outside temples even as beating of drums and cymbals reverberated, welcoming the Lord Ganesh.
On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the ‘sthaapna’ pooja was performed, followed by traditional aartis for Lord Ganesh, the son of Lord Shiv and Goddess Parvati.
Lord Ganesh, the elephant-headed God of wisdom, is considered to bring in prosperity and good fortune.
Ganapati stands as a symbol of knowledge, as the lord of the lords as ‘Ganadhipati’, and as the remover of obstacles, ‘Vighnaharta’.
Ganeshotsav is the biggest festival of Maharashtra – with the golden triangle of Mumbai Metropolitan Region-Pune-Nashik being the epicentre of the celebrations.
In Mumbai, there was festive look at the Lalbaug-cha-Raja at Lalbaug, Ganesh Gully, Lalbaug, Tejukaya Mandal, Lalbaug, GSB Seva Mandal, Matunga-Kings’ Circle, GSB Sarvajanik Ganeshutsav Samiti, Wadala, Kethwadi, 11 thLane, Kethwadi, 12th Lane, Sahyadri Mandal, Tilak Nagar-Chembur, Shri BalGopal GaneshUtsav Mandal, Marine Lines, Fort Vibhag Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, Fort, Andheri-cha-Raja or the Azad Nagar Sarvajanik Utsav Samitee at Andheri.
In Pune, there was huge gathering at Tulsi Baug Ganpati, Guruji Talim Ganpati, Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati, Tambdi Jogeshwari Ganpati, Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati, Shree Kasba Ganpati and Kesri Wada Ganpati.
In Nagpur, people thronged Tekdi Ganpati, Adasa Ganesh Mandir, Ashtadashbhuja Ganesh Mandir at Ramtek and Reshambaug Ganpati.
The public celebrations of Ganeshutsav were inspired by Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak in 1893 in Pune Pune and Shree Sarvajanik Ganeshutsav Sanstha at Keshavji Naik Chawl at Khadilkar Road in Girgaum in Mumbai. Thereafter it spread to other parts of Mumbai and Pune and elsewhere.
The year 2023 marks the 131st year of public Ganesh festival.
In the entire state, by some estimates, more than 10 lakh idols of Lord Ganesh of various sizes are installed in homes, housing complexes and public places - which are immersed on completion of one-and-a-half-days, three days, five days, seven days and 10 days.