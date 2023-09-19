Ganeshotsav begins with pomp and fare in Mumbai and across Maharashtra

Amid chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya, Mangal Murti Morya' and aartis like Sukh Karta Dukh Harta, the 10-day-long Ganeshutsav commenced in Mumbai and elsewhere in Maharashtra on Tuesday.

Serpentine queues were seen outside temples even as beating of drums and cymbals reverberated, welcoming the Lord Ganesh.

On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the ‘sthaapna’ pooja was performed, followed by traditional aartis for Lord Ganesh, the son of Lord Shiv and Goddess Parvati.