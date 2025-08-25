India ranks seventh in global AI innovation race

<p>When it comes to the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) innovation race, India holds seventh place with a score of 24. The country has 29 notable AI models and investments in AI stood at $7.25 billion. Interestingly, workforce adoption leads the ranking, with 92% of workers using AI in their daily tasks, according to a new study.</p>.<p>Linkee, an AI-powered link-building automation software company, conducted the study with an aim to identify the countries winning the AI innovation race. It examined five factors - AI patents per capita, the number of AI models, total investments in AI, the share of workers using AI in daily work and the AI job openings per 1 million people.</p>.<p>The United States secures first place in the global AI innovation race with a score of 99, followed by Switzerland (score 66), South Korea (54), China (52), Singapore (32) and Canada (29).</p>.<p>The UK holds eighth position after India. Australia and Italy rank ninth and tenth, respectively.</p>.AI addiction, assignments, anxiety: ChatGPT and today's classrooms.<p>Vahan Poghosyan, CEO at Linkee, said, "The global AI race isn’t just about patents or funding; it reflects which countries are shaping the future of work, innovation, and daily life. Where AI is adopted thoughtfully, it’s creating new opportunities, changing industries, and even redefining what skills matter."</p>.<p>He added that understanding these trends is preparing societies for the next decade of change.</p>.<p>In case of job openings for AI-related roles, India has only eight openings per 1 million residents, but better than South Korea which has four job openings. Singapore stands out as a hub for AI careers, offering the highest rate of job openings at 216. Its $1.5 billion investment in the sector, triple that of Switzerland, supports 17 active AI models. On the job, AI has become part of everyday processes, with 88% of employees making use of it in their work.</p>.<p>The global AI market is valued at over €130 billion, and is expected to grow to nearly €1.9 trillion by 2030. The study also said the US is the most innovative country in AI with the highest number of AI models created (561 models) and $77.6 billion has been invested in the sector.</p>.<p>With 18 innovations per 1 lakh residents, Switzerland has the highest number of AI patents. </p>.<p>China, which ranks fourth, has produced 196 notable AI models. It has invested $9 billion into AI, and its AI adoption is high across the workforce, with 91% of people using AI in their daily work. </p>.<p>While Canada holds sixth place with a score of 29, the country slightly outpaces Singapore in investment, contributing $1.96 billion to AI, while matching China for patents per person at 6. Canada has rolled out 94 notable AI models, and the job market remains strong with a rate of 72 AI-related positions available. The UK comes in eighth, scoring 16. It holds 140 AI patents, and job opportunities remain strong, with 21 openings per 1 million residents, matching the rate of China.</p>.<p>Australia comes in ninth place, earning a score of 13. The findings pointed out that investment totals $626 million, slightly above Singapore, while 84% of the workforce integrates AI into daily work, 15% higher than in the UK. Italy ranks tenth, finishing off the most AI-innovative countries, with a score of 12. It holds 4 AI patents per 100K people, three more than the UK, and has produced three notable AI models.</p>