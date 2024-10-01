Govinda accidentally shot in leg, rushed to Mumbai hospital

<p>Actor and Shiv Sena leader Govinda was injured after being accidentally shot in the leg by his own revolver on Tuesday morning, news agency <em>ANI</em> reported quoting a senior Mumbai police official. </p>.<p>Soon after the incident, the actor was taken to the nearest hospital for treatment.</p><p>"Actor and Shiv Sena leader Govinda was getting ready to leave for Kolkata. He was keeping his licensed revolver in the cupboard when it fell from his hand and a bullet got fired which hit his leg. The doctor has removed the bullet and his condition is fine. He is in the hospital right now," his manager told the agency.</p>