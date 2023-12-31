Grand month-long celebrations to mark 125 years of Western Railway HQ building in January 2024

Mumbai: The Western Railway headquarters building at Churchgate in Mumbai is completing 125 years of its construction in January 2024 - and to commemorate the occasion, a month-long celebrations have been planned.

This magnificent structure was earlier the headquarters office of Bombay Baroda & Central India Railways (BB&CI), which was the forerunner of Western Railway.

To mark this historic occasion, the Western Railway has planned a month-long celebration in January 2024 which will include various events such as exhibitions, heritage walks, release of coffee table book, and cultural programmes.