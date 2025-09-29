<p>Thane: A hawker was beaten up by MNS workers in Badlapur town in Thane district on Monday for allegedly making objectionable remarks about Marathi language and its speakers. </p><p>A video of the incident went viral on social media. It showed Maharashtra Navnirman Sena workers shouting slogans condemning the hawker, thrashing him and then making him apologise in public.</p>.MNS spokesperson Prakash Mahajan resigns from party, says 'ignored despite least expectations'.<p>A police official said a probe has begun on the basis of the viral video. No complaint has been received from the hawker, the official added.</p>