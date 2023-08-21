HC seeks Maharashtra govt's response on Subramanian Swamy's PIL against Pandharpur Temples Act

The PIL stated that the government, by taking control over the Pandharpur temple, was affecting the rights of Hindus to profess, practise, and propagate their religion, and to manage Hindu Religious Endowments and their affairs in matters of faith. The petition also said the government can take over management of any property for a limited period either in public interest or for proper management. "In the present case, it was in perpetuity and therefore it is unconstitutional," the PIL claimed.