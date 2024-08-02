Home
Hoarding collapses in Thane district, 3 vehicles crushed

There have been no reports of any injuries so far in the accident that occurred around 10.30 am at the busy Sahajanand Chowk in the Kalyan area.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 August 2024, 07:03 IST

Thane: A hoarding collapsed in Maharashtra’s Thane district on Friday morning, crushing three vehicles, an official said.

There are no reports of any injuries so far in the accident that occurred around 10.30 am at the busy Sahajanand Chowk in the Kalyan area, he said.

Kalyan Tehsildar Sachin Shejal said the hoarding came crashing down on three vehicles parked below it.

A team has been sent to the spot and rescue operations are underway, he said, ruling out the possibility of anyone being trapped under it.

The exact size of the hoarding was not immediately known.

Published 02 August 2024, 07:03 IST
