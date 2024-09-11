I proved that ordinary party worker carries more weight than Fadnavis, Bawankule, says Kirit Somaiya

Speaking to a regional news channel, Somaiya said, "I am not greedy for any post. Bawankule and Fadnavis are aware of how I have been working for the party...I have been working as an ordinary worker. I have proven that the weight of an ordinary worker has to be more than that of Fadnavis and Bawankule in the party."

Recalling the incident of a joint presser of undivided Shiv Sena and BJP, where both the parties announced to contest the 2019 assembly elections jointly, Somaiya said, "Before the press conference, Uddhav Thackeray told Amit Shah that he would not attend it if I am there. Fadnavis then asked me to leave the press conference before it began. Since that day, I have been working as an ordinary party worker but I have doubled my performance."

"If I am doing so much for my party, I do not need any excess baggage like a post in a committee. My party has agreed to it," he said.