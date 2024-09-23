If anything happens to Manoj Jarange, govt would be responsible: Sambhaji Chhatrapati

Mumbai: As the health condition of Manoj Jarange-Patil deteriorated, Yuvraj Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati said, "If anything happens to the Maratha reservation campaigner, the government would be responsible."
Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati is the descendent of legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and social reformer Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj.
As the fast-unto-death entered the seventh day, Sambhaji Chhatrapati met Jarange-Patil at Antarwali Sarathi in Ambad tehsil of Jalna district.
Sambhaji Chhatrapati, a former President-nominated Rajya Sabha member, hit out at the ruling Maha Yuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi.
"The government is sitting in an air-conditioner…the opposition is just a mute spectator," he said, adding that in this kind of scenario, the people are suffering.
Sambhaji Chhatrapati said that he has known Jarange-Patil for several years and he has been working honestly for the community.
"I want to tell the government that there was an inclusion of the Maratha community in the reservation earlier given by Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj,"he said.
While Jarange-Patil is carrying out his hunger strike in Antarwali Sarati, a counter-agitation is under way by Laxman Hake at the neighbouring Wadigodri village over the demand that the OBC quota should not be disturbed.
