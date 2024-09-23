If anything happens to Manoj Jarange, govt would be responsible: Sambhaji Chhatrapati

"The government is sitting in an air-conditioner…the opposition is just a mute spectator," he said, adding that in this kind of scenario, the people are suffering.

Sambhaji Chhatrapati said that he has known Jarange-Patil for several years and he has been working honestly for the community.

"I want to tell the government that there was an inclusion of the Maratha community in the reservation earlier given by Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj,"he said.

While Jarange-Patil is carrying out his hunger strike in Antarwali Sarati, a counter-agitation is under way by Laxman Hake at the neighbouring Wadigodri village over the demand that the OBC quota should not be disturbed.