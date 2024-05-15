IMD issues heatwave alert for Mumbai and Thane

Mumbai: Amid the sweltering conditions, the India Meteorological (IMD) has issued a heatwave alert for Mumbai and Thane for Wednesday along with the possibility of a thunderstorm.
IMD scientist Sushma Nair said, "Thane and Vikhroli (in Mumbai) recorded temperatures of 39 degrees Celsius and above on Tuesday."
"There is also a possibility of a thunderstorm on Wednesday afternoon," Nair said.
"The heatwave will continue in Thane till Thursday, while Mumbai will be hot and humid," she said.
Published 15 May 2024, 10:05 IST