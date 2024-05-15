Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

IMD issues heatwave alert for Mumbai and Thane

IMD scientist Sushma Nair said, 'Thane and Vikhroli (in Mumbai) recorded temperatures of 39 degrees Celsius and above on Tuesday.'
PTI
Last Updated : 15 May 2024, 10:05 IST
Last Updated : 15 May 2024, 10:05 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Mumbai: Amid the sweltering conditions, the India Meteorological (IMD) has issued a heatwave alert for Mumbai and Thane for Wednesday along with the possibility of a thunderstorm.

IMD scientist Sushma Nair said, "Thane and Vikhroli (in Mumbai) recorded temperatures of 39 degrees Celsius and above on Tuesday."

"There is also a possibility of a thunderstorm on Wednesday afternoon," Nair said.

"The heatwave will continue in Thane till Thursday, while Mumbai will be hot and humid," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 May 2024, 10:05 IST
India NewsIMDMumbaiMaharashtraheatwaveThane

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels | Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT