india maharashtra

In 10-hour drama, murder accused holds kin hostage over property feud, 4 cops injured in rescue bid in Thane

The accused was arrested and a case was registered against him for attempted to murder, assault on public servants, and criminal intimidation, along with provisions of the Arms Act, the police said.
Last Updated : 04 September 2025, 14:36 IST
Published 04 September 2025, 14:36 IST
India NewsCrimeThaneHostage situation

