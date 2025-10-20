<p>Mumbai: In a major move to eliminate manual scavenging, the Maharashtra government will procure 100 vehicle-mounted robotic sewer-cleaning machines at a total cost of Rs 100 crore initiative. </p><p>Each machine costs Rs one crore. </p><p>The high-tech vehicles are aimed at replacing human involvement in hazardous sewer cleaning, a practice the state is now determined to end.</p> .Supreme Court takes note of photographs showing manual scavenging at apex court's gate.<p>The Centre has been advised to use simple, cost effective mechanical products for management of their manholes and sewers.</p><p>As per Section 33 of the Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013 every local authority and other agency are supposed to use appropriate technological appliances for cleaning of sewer and septic tanks.</p><p>Besides, as per Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Rules, 2013, it is mandatory for the employer to provide the safety gear, devices and ensure safety precautions as prescribed in the rules.</p> .<p>The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has issued Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for cleaning of sewer and septic tanks. </p><p>In Maharashtra, these robotic machines will be distributed to the 29 municipal corporations under the newly approved state scheme ’From Manhole to Machine Hole’. </p><p>The Social Justice Department will handle the procurement through the Mahatma Phule Backward Classes Development Corporation. </p>