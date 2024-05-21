'In Modi's 2 Indias, justice is dependent on wealth': Rahul Gandhi on Pune car crash

Mumbai: Reacting sharply to the Pune hit-and-run incident, Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi questioned as to why “preferential treatment” was meted out to the 17-year-old son of businessman Vishal Agarwal.

In a video statement, he said: “…when any autorickshaw drivers and cabbies or Ola or Uber drivers or bus drivers or truckers kill anybody unintentionally, they are dumped in the jail for 10 years and the keys are thrown away. However, when a teenager kid from a rich family consumes alcohol and kills two people in his Porsche, he is told to pen an ‘essay’. Why are the other bus, truck autorickshaw drivers or cabbies not asked to write such essays.”