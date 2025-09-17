Menu
In separate cases, Thane court convicts two brothers on same day for murder, assault on kin

The judge held Vishal Arun Alzende guilty for killing his mother in 2021 after a fight over Rs 20 that she used to give him daily for autorickshaw fare.
Last Updated : 17 September 2025, 10:19 IST
Published 17 September 2025, 10:19 IST
