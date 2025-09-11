'Insult to Shivaji Maharaj': Fadnavis condemns Bengaluru metro station name change

<p>Mumbai: Maharashtra has sharply reacted to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's assurance of renaming an upcoming metro station in Shivaji Nagar of Bengaluru after St Mary. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said that it was an insult to the legendary Maratha warrior.</p><p>"I condemn the Karnataka government’s move to rename Shivaji Nagar metro station in Bengaluru after St Mary. It’s an insult to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj,” Fadnavis told reporters in Mumbai. </p><p>"The Congress has continued its tradition of insulting the Maratha warrior king since the time of Nehru, who made comments against Shivaji Maharaj in his book The Discovery of India….Almighty gives Siddaramaiah sense to not go ahead with the plan, which was based on religion and was against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj,” Fadnavis added.</p>.'Why not name Bengaluru metro station after Shankar Nag?'.<p>Seeking a clarification from the Maharashtra Congress over the issue, BJP MLC Chitra Wagh said: “Congress MLA (Rizwan Arshad) demanded that Bengaluru's Shivaji Nagar metro station be renamed after St Mary. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has also sent a proposal to the central government for a name change.”</p><p>Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey said that the station should be named after Shivaji Maharaj. “Before the station, the place was Shivaji Nagar…after the station, it is still Shivaji Nagar…in fact, the name should ideally be Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Nagar and not just Shivaji Nagar. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was a legendary icon…he is respected by one and all…he laid the foundation of Hindavi-swarajya…public sentiments should be respected. Politics should be avoided,” said Dubey.</p>