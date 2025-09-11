Menu
'Insult to Shivaji Maharaj': Fadnavis condemns Bengaluru metro station name change

"I condemn the Karnataka government’s move to rename Shivaji Nagar metro station in Bengaluru after St Mary. It’s an insult to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj,” Fadnavis told reporters in Mumbai.
Last Updated : 11 September 2025, 17:27 IST
Published 11 September 2025, 17:27 IST
Indian PoliticsNamma MetroDevendra FadnavisChhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

