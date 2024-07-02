Jeans, tees banned in Mumbai college after hijab row

The Acharya and Marathe College in Mumbai's Chembur issued a new dress code banning jeans and tee shirts, leaving its students in utter shock after they were denied entry in the college, according to a report by The Indian Express.
The ban came days after a plea filed by the college students challenging the institute's dress code banning hijab was dismissed by the Bombay High Court.
The college put up a notice titled 'Dress Code and other rules' on June 27 which said that torn jeans, revealing dresses and jerseys will not be allowed in the institute.
According to Indian Express, the notice, signed by the college principal Dr Vidyagauri Lele, states, "Students should wear formal and decent dress while on campus. They can wear a half-shirt or full-shirt and trousers. Girls can wear any Indian or western outfit. Students shall not wear any dress which shows religion or cultural disparity. Nakab, hijab, burkha, stole, cap, badge etc shall be removed by going to common rooms on the ground floor and then only they can move throughout the college campus."
According to the publication, Ateeque Khan from the Govandi Citizens Association said, "Last year they banned hijab. This year they have banned jeans and t-shirts which are very commonly worn by not only college-going youngsters but by all irrespective of religion and gender. We do not understand what they are trying to impose on the students by bringing such impractical dress-codes."
According to a report by Hindustan Times, a female student said, "I was wearing jeans, which is my regular attire, but was stopped at the college gate by the security guard for the first time."
"I don’t feel there is anything wrong in wearing jeans. The college management must change its mindsets considering students’ current lifestyle."
However, the college administration reasoned their dress code decision saying that they are preparing the students for the corporate world.
According to IE report, principal Lele said, "We just want students to wear decent clothes. We have not brought in any uniform but have asked them to wear formal Indian or western clothes. After all, they will be expected to wear those once they are employed."
"More than 40 of us had to wait outside the college gate today morning. Not only did we miss our classes for the day, we will also be stressed about what to wear to college every morning," HT reported a male student of the college say.
Lele said, "Out of 365 days of the year, students hardly have to be in college for 120-130 days. What problem should they have to adhere to a dress code for these days?," as per IE.
Lele said that the administration had witnessed various instances of indecent behaviour on the college campus compelling them to bring out the new dress code.
The college had banned hijab, niqab, burqa and other religious identifiers, following which the students were asked to remove them after entering the college gate.
Nine students had approached the Bombay HC against the ban, which dismissed their plea saying, "The object behind issuing the same is that the dress of a student should not reveal his/her religion which is a step towards ensuring that the students focus on gaining knowledge and education which is in their larger interest."