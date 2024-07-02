Jeans, tees banned in Mumbai college after hijab row

The Acharya and Marathe College in Mumbai's Chembur issued a new dress code banning jeans and tee shirts, leaving its students in utter shock after they were denied entry in the college, according to a report by The Indian Express.

The ban came days after a plea filed by the college students challenging the institute's dress code banning hijab was dismissed by the Bombay High Court.

The college put up a notice titled 'Dress Code and other rules' on June 27 which said that torn jeans, revealing dresses and jerseys will not be allowed in the institute.

According to Indian Express, the notice, signed by the college principal Dr Vidyagauri Lele, states, "Students should wear formal and decent dress while on campus. They can wear a half-shirt or full-shirt and trousers. Girls can wear any Indian or western outfit. Students shall not wear any dress which shows religion or cultural disparity. Nakab, hijab, burkha, stole, cap, badge etc shall be removed by going to common rooms on the ground floor and then only they can move throughout the college campus."

According to the publication, Ateeque Khan from the Govandi Citizens Association said, "Last year they banned hijab. This year they have banned jeans and t-shirts which are very commonly worn by not only college-going youngsters but by all irrespective of religion and gender. We do not understand what they are trying to impose on the students by bringing such impractical dress-codes."