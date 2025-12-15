Menu
Jolt to Shiv Sena (UBT) as ex-corporator Tejasvee Ghosalkar joins BJP ahead of Mumbai civic polls

Tejasvee is the wife of late Abhishek Ghosalkar — both former corporators of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) of the erstwhile undivided Shiv Sena.
Last Updated : 15 December 2025, 10:47 IST
Published 15 December 2025, 10:47 IST
India NewsMaharashtraShiv Sena (UBT)

