Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

July 2005 deluge memories bring hyper arousal among Mumbaikars: Social psychiatrist

'It is nothing but anxiety and hyper arousal,' points out Dr Harish Shetty, an eminent Mumbai-based psychiatrist with a vast experience in disaster mental health.
Last Updated : 19 August 2025, 08:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 August 2025, 08:05 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtra

Follow us on :

Follow Us