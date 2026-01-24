<p>Mumbai: Actor and film critic Kamaal Rashid Khan – known as KRK – was arrested in the sensational firing case at a residential building in Andheri West in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai</a>.</p><p>The incident had taken place on 18 January. </p><p>Nabbed by the Oshiwara Police Station for the incident that triggered widespread outrage, Khan was produced before a Magistrate court on Saturday who remanded to police custody till 27 January. </p><p>It may be recalled that residents of Nalanda Society and the vicinity of Lokhandwala Back Road were shaken when two rounds were fired though there were no casualties.</p><p>Following a complaint by the society, a major probe involving multiple agencies was launched and finally zeroed in on KRK.</p>.Cancelled massage ends in alleged assault, Mumbai woman files complaint.<p>The rattled residents informed that they had heard loud bullet sounds and later discovered two bullet marks, on the walls of a flat and another on a wooden staircase, on the second and fourth floor.</p><p>A police team rushed there, questioned the neighbours, scanned the CCTV footage for leads, but found nothing and later summoned a forensics team in the probe as it was initially difficult to determine whether the rounds were fired from a fire-arm or an air-gun.</p><p>The case assumed shocking proportions after the forensics team report suggested that the bullets may have been shot from a bungalow nearby owned by KRK. Armed with this, a large team led by Senior Inspector of Oshiwara Sanjay Chavan, plus Crime Branch sleuths widened the probe.</p><p>After the weeklong investigations, the needle of suspicion pointed at KRK who was detained on Friday for questioning and arrested early on Saturday.</p><p>During the interrogation, KRK reportedly admitted that he was cleaning the licensed firearm and fired two test rounds to check its ‘functionality’.</p><p>He further claimed that he had actually aimed at a mangrove patch near his home, but the strong winds there may have caused the bullets to deflect and hit the adjoining residential building.</p>