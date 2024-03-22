Kejriwal once raised his voice against liquor: Anna Hazare

Mumbai: Gandhian and anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare, under whom Arvind Kejriwal started his journey, said that he was pained with the arrest of the Delhi chief minister and AAP national convenor but asserted that he was paying for his deeds.

Kejriwal was a pillar of the India Against Corruption movement in 2011, Hazare noted adding that he was pained at the development.

“I remember, he was working with me and we both had raised our voices against liquor… But now he’s trying to accord legal sanction to liquor. I felt very hurt by it,” Anna told reporters at Ralegan Siddhi, his village in the Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra.

Speaking to media persons after a long time, the 86-year-old Hazare, in his first reaction over the development said: “If he had not done such things this day would not have come. Now, the law shall take its course, the government will see and decide what has to be done.”

It may be recalled after Kejriwal decided to launch a political journey going further from activism, Anna parted ways.