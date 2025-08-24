Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Ladki Bahin Yojana | Payment to illegal beneficiaries would be stopped: Maharashtra CM Fadnavis

Fadnavis said that an inquiry is being conducted into over 26 lakh people allegedly claiming the monthly benefits under the scheme.
Last Updated : 24 August 2025, 15:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 August 2025, 15:16 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtraDevendra Fadnavis

Follow us on :

Follow Us