<p>Mumbai: Amid charges of illegal beneficiaries involving the ambitious Mukhya Mantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, the Maharashtra government scrambled for damage control with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announcing that payments to the ineligible would be stopped. </p><p>“The benefits of the scheme being claimed by some people illegally will be stopped,” Fadnavis said.</p><p>The statement of Fadnavis came amid reports that a large chunk of illegal beneficiaries are from the home districts of two Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, Thane and Pune, respectively, and some of the senior ministers. </p><p>Fadnavis said that an inquiry is being conducted into over 26 lakh people allegedly claiming the monthly benefits under the scheme.</p>.Supriya Sule alleges Rs 4,800 crore fraud in Ladki Bahin Yojana, seeks SIT probe.<p>According to the cash benefit schemes, it allows only two women per household between the ages of 21 and 65 to receive benefits. “However, it has come to light that more than two women from the same family, or those outside the age bracket, have availed themselves of the monthly payment of Rs 1,500,” he said.</p><p>When Pawar, who is the NCP President, was asked about the reactions, he said: “So, shall we close it.”</p><p>Meanwhile, NCP (SP)’s Karjat-Jamkhed MLA Rohit Pawar said that the scheme was brought out by the Maha Yuti alliance for a political motive. </p><p>“How were fake applications accepted even though the government had all the mechanisms in place for accepting applications, scrutinizing applications, and approving applications for the Ladki Bahin scheme? The data showing the highest number of fake applications in the districts of senior ministers including both Deputy Chief Ministers is extremely shocking."</p>