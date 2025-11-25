'Leaving behind a silence with an unbearable sound': Amitabh Bachchan bids emotional farewell to friend Dharmendra

<p>Mumbai: Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan condoled the death of co-actor and friend Dharmendra saying that a "valiant giant” who was a “rarity in profession” has left the arena. </p><p>Amitabh and Dharmendra have acted in several films together including Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Ram Balram, Guddi, Charandas and Dost. </p><p>In Sholay, Amitabh and Dharmendra essayed the roles of Jai and Veeru, respectively - a unique legacy of friendship that stayed strong in front of and behind the camera - an rare example. </p><p>“... another valiant Giant has left us…left the arena…leaving behind a silence with an unbearable sound ..Dharam ji,” Bachchan wrote in a social media post. </p>.Nothing short of a father figure to me: Shah Rukh Khan mourns Dharmendra's death.<p>About his co-star, Bachchan wrote: “The epitome of greatness, ever linked not only for his renowned physical presence, but for the largeness of his heart, and its most endearing simplicity, he brought with him the earthiness of the village in Punjab he came from , and remained true to its temperament .. un soiled throughout his glorious career , in a fraternity that witnessed changes every decade…the fraternity underwent changes .. not him…”</p>.<p>“His smile, his charm and his warmth , extending to all that came in his vicinity .. a rarity in the profession…the air about us swings vacant…a vacuum that shall ever remain vacuus,” he said.</p>