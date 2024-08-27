Lodge FIR against Centre, State: MVA on collapse of Shivaji statue

A day after the huge statue of legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj collapsed in Sindhudurg district, the incident snowballed into a major poll issue in poll-bound Maharashtra with the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi demanding an FIR against the Centre and State governments.

The 35-foot tall statue of the Shivaji Maharaj with a sword in his hand was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rajkot fort in Malvan tehsil of Sindhudurg coinciding with Navy Day celebrations on December 4, 2023. However, within months, it collapsed.

The MVA has hit out at Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.