Lodge FIR against Centre, State: MVA on collapse of Shivaji statue

A day after the huge statue of legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj collapsed in Sindhudurg district, the incident snowballed into a major poll issue in poll-bound Maharashtra with the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi demanding an FIR against the Centre and State governments.
The 35-foot tall statue of the Shivaji Maharaj with a sword in his hand was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rajkot fort in Malvan tehsil of Sindhudurg coinciding with Navy Day celebrations on December 4, 2023. However, within months, it collapsed.
The MVA has hit out at Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.
They also hit out at Modi saying that the projects inaugurated by him like the Ram Temple at Ayodhya, Parliament House in New Delhi, Samruddhi Corridor and Atal Setu among others are facing issues.
Thane-based sculptor Jaydeep Apte and structural consultant Chetan Patil have come under the lens and so has an Assistant Engineer of the Public Works Department.
State Congress President Nana Patole demanded that an FIR should be lodged against the Centre and State governments. “Ministers in the state government are now shirking their responsibility and pointing fingers at the central government. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is the deity of Maharashtra and insulting our deity will never be tolerated,” said Patole.
Published 27 August 2024, 11:33 IST