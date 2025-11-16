<p>Palghar: In a shocking incident, a girl student, who was allegedly made to do 100 sit-ups as punishment for coming late to school in the Vasai tehsil of Palghar district, died last week sparking concern among the parents in the locality. </p><p>The deceased was identified as Anshika Gaud (13), a student of the Shree Hanumant Vidya Mandir High School, located at Sativali in the Vasai area.</p><p>The incident took place on Friday, which incidentally was Children’s Day. </p><p>Shortly after completing the punishment involving 100 sit-ups with her school-bag, she began experiencing severe pain in her lower back.</p><p>When Kajal returned home, her health continued to deteriorate, leading to her being admitted to a local hospital in Nalasopara. </p>.Lower back ache? Be active, wait it out.<p>However, when her condition worsened, she was transferred to Sir JJ Hospital in Mumbai, where she died while undergoing treatment</p><p>“"After the punishment, she experienced severe pain in her neck and back, and could not get up,” the family members said. </p><p>The Waliv police station has lodged an accidental death report.</p><p>On the other hand, Block Education Officer Pandurang Galange said an inquiry is being conducted into Anshika’s death.</p><p>Local workers of MNS and NCP (SP) have protested against the incident and have demanded action against the school and its authorities and teachers involved. </p><p>The post-mortem report is awaited. </p>